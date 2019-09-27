Breaking Down All the Upcoming Streaming Services — Including Their Prices and Hit New Shows

The streaming wars are officially on.

Thus far, major streaming services Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have been thriving in the industry, presenting acclaimed shows and racking up Emmy nominations and wins year after year. As of now, Netflix’s most basic plan is $8.99/month, Hulu charges $5.99/month for a limited commercials plan, and Amazon Prime Video offers an $8.99 monthly membership. TV fanatics can also get their fix with CBS All Access ($5.99/month) and DC Universe ($7.99/month).

But the field of streamers is about to get a lot more crowded. Within the next year, five streaming services (and counting!) will make their debuts — and each is ready to take on the competition with its own library of unique content.

To help viewers decide what’s for them, we’re breaking down everything there is to know about each one.

BET+

LAUNCH DATE: BET+, operated by BET and their partnership with Tyler Perry launched Sept. 19.

COST: $9.99/month.

BUZZY CONTENT: BET+ currently has two ongoing series: First Wives Club, based on the 1996 film, starring Michelle Buteau, Jill Scott and Ryan Michelle Bathe, and , a 30-minute, 10-episode drama that stars Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett and Chase Anthony.

BET+’s first film, a thriller titled Sacrifice, is currently in post-production. It will be available on the service next year.

Apple TV+

LAUNCH DATE: Apple TV+ launches Nov. 1. The ad-free subscription service will be available in over 100 countries.

COST: Apple TV+ is offering a serious bargain with an introductory price of $4.99 a month, including family access — makes this the cheapest service as of now.

BUZZY CONTENT: The Morning Show is unquestionably the service’s most anticipated original series. The show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, follows the drama behind-the-scenes of a news program after a sexual misconduct scandal. It will be available to stream on the launch date.

Plus, Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard will star in See, set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated mankind and rendered the remaining population blind, while Dickinson will follow Hailee Steinfeld as the rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

Disney+

LAUNCH DATE: Disney+ launches Nov. 12.

COST: Disney+ can be pre-ordered now at a starting price of $6.99/month or $70/year. Disney is also offering a streaming bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $12.99/month.

BUZZY CONTENT: With Disney owning Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox, their programming is sure to be worthwhile. For starters, Disney+ will debut The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, both on Nov. 12.

Disney also has a slew of Marvel shows lined up to debut starting next year, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, What If…?, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

Last but not least, Disney’s Lizzie McGuire reboot will see the return of Hilary Duff as the titular character on the streaming service.

HBO Max

LAUNCH DATE: HBO Max, owned by WarnerMedia, is expected to launch in the spring of 2020.

COST: To be announced.

BUZZY CONTENT: If you’re a Friends fan, then this is the streaming service for you. The beloved NBC sitcom will be taken off Netflix at some point next year as it becomes available to stream on HBO Max. The same will be done for The CW-produced shows, also owned by Warner Bros.

Along with a Gossip Girl reboot, HBO Max will present a number of original series. WarnerMedia previously said that it expects the streaming platform to have over 10,000 hours of premium video content at launch. Plus, Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon‘s production company, Hello Sunshine, will create several films for the service.

Peacock

LAUNCH DATE: NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, will launch in April 2020.

COST: To be announced.

BUZZY CONTENT: NBCUniversal has already announced that it will be securing hit comedies The Office and Parks and Recreation from opposing streaming services. Park and Recreation will join Peacock in October 2020; The Office will join in January 2021.

Additional NBC-owned shows that will be found in the Peacock library include 30 Rock, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, and more.

Original programs that Peacock is planning include a Saved by the Bell reboot starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, and a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot and Homecoming EP Sam Esmail.

Quibi

LAUNCH DATE: The upcoming mobile streaming network Quibi, short for “quick bites,” launches April 6, 2020.

COST: $4.99/month ad-supported; $7.99/month ad-free

BUZZY CONTENT: Quibi, which has already raised over $1 billion in funds, is set to feature 7,000 pieces of content at launch. That includes Chris Rock‘s Wild Kingdom, a series of short documentaries produced by National Geographic, and a sneaker show titled You Ain’t Got These hosted by Lena Waithe.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba is set to star alongside Ken Block in a stunt-driving series, while Steven Spielberg will work on a horror series that viewers can only watch at night.

Jennifer Lopez is also producing a new series for Quibi titled Thanks a Million, Zac Efron will star in a new show with his brother, and Justin Timberlake will host a show where he asks singers about the songs that inspired them to become musicians.

Time to get streaming!