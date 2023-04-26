'Strangers Things' Stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Enjoy Date Night at Brooklyn Museum's Artists Ball

Date night in The Upside Down!

Stranger Things costars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton walked the red carpet at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball presented by Dior at The Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday. The couple, who met on the set of the hit Netflix series, wore matching black outfits and hung out inside the event.

Dyer, 28, and Heaton, 29, first teased an off-screen relationship in 2016 by popping up on each other's Instagram accounts. They were spotted holding hands in October 2017 and the next month, they were seen kissing.

The duo made their red carpet debut that December at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

Heaton later admitted to GQ that "the caginess" of his relationship with Dyer relationship early on "might have been unnecessary."

The pair continued to make public appearances together, attending Coachella and industry events. Heaton has said that he likes dating a fellow actor.

"They understand something that maybe no one else would," he told V Man in 2019. "You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are."

Dyer expressed a similar sentiment to Refinery29.

"It's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before," she said. "There's that sense of who knows if you'll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this."

Heaton admitted he and Dyer sometimes mistake their characters Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler's relationship for their own.

Heaton added, "We want them to have moments and these things, but I think sometimes we get confused and are like … between our own and the characters."

Netflix recently announced a fifth and final season of Stranger Things but has not yet revealed a premiere date.

"In an ideal world, I want a scene with every single person in the cast because one of the most fun things about this show is getting to see the different dynamics, falling in love with all of these characters and then getting to see how they interact together and how they've grown," Dyer told Netflix's Tudum of her hopes for the final season. "We get to do that very often due to the way that the Duffers write. Now that it's the last season, I'm like, 'Oh, there's so much closure to get.'"