Production on season 4 has yet to resume amid the pandemic, but Ross and Matt Duffer say it "won't be the end"

Stranger Things Will Continue Past Season 4, Creators Say: 'We Know When the End Is'

While little is known about the plot of the upcoming season of Stranger Things, fans may rest assured that it won't be the final one for the hit Netflix series.

"Season 4 won't be the end," co-creator Ross Duffer recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show was a month into production on season 4 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak hit the U.S. in March. And while it's unclear when they will be able to resume, the scripts are polished and ready to go.

"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts," co-creator Matt Duffer said. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."

"Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back," Ross added.

Image zoom David Harbour in Stranger Things 4 Netflix

The sci-fi drama's latest season is nominated for five Emmys, including a third consecutive one for outstanding drama.

"We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again," Ross explained. "With season 3, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, that gave it this very different feel in terms of both the tone and the colors."

"We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much," he continued. "There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary."