Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Moved to Tears by 'Very Kind' Fan

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn is all about the fans.

In an appearance at the London Film & Comic Con, the 29-year-old actor who plays Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson took part in a meet-and-greet session with fans — reportedly berated by event organizers because tickets had been overbooked, according to Dexerto.

Even so, Quinn made the effort to meet with all his fans, according to one Twitter user, who wrote that "Joseph kindly tried to take his time with fans and this created a huge line/overcrowding so the staff kept yelling/pushing at him and fans to hurry up."

The next day during a Q&A session, a fan called Kimberley Burrows raised her hand to thank Quinn for his kindness. "Hi, mine's not really a question, it's just more of an extension of gratitude really. I'm sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday, whether it's true or not about how you were treated... I won't comment on it, but I just wanted to say thank you from all of us, we're really grateful you're sharing your time," she said.

Her message was then followed by a round of applause from the crowd which made Quinn begin to tear up.

Burrows, a blind artist with a service animal, continued, "Thank you for signing our things and spending time with us, for painting our summer. You were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, we are so grateful, thank you."

Still crying, Quinn responded, "Aw why'd you do that? It's very kind."

Burrows also went to social media to share the pictures they took together. "My photo with Joseph Quinn and London Film and Comic Con," she wrote, "He loved the pose I chose to honour Eddie!"

"He was so sweet and held my hand between our photos," she continued. "This is what I referenced when I talked to him during the Q&A session thanking him for taking time with his fans."

Showmasters did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Quinn recently spoke to PEOPLE about his role in the fourth season of the Netflix hit. For him, just being able to join the Stranger Things cast in any capacity is an "exciting" feat, and he does have "love" for Eddie.

"He's an audacious metalhead and he's in and amongst all the crazy action this season," explained the England native. "But I love him because I think there's many facets to him. I think you first meet him and he's very kind of adolescent and kind of attention-seeking and competitive and precocious. And then, through the events of the season, we see him in very, kind of, vulnerable positions."

Quinn added, "That's the kind of character that every actor wants to play. You want a range of stuff there. He was a gift."

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS

Quinn also told PEOPLE about his experience working closely alongside actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in various forms throughout the season.

"It's so funny because he's kind of terrifying on camera and then you see him with these massive fingers and then kind of in between takes, he's got a ciggy in between them," says Quinn, 29. "It's kind of hilarious, this tiny cigarette and these big fingers. And just kind of watching him have an iced coffee is a pretty surreal sight."

If given the opportunity to swap roles, Quinn says he'd love to give Vecna a try.

"I think it would be pretty fun to have had a stab at Vecna," he says. "That would've been a fun one. Everyone else you can't touch. They're all exactly where they're meant to be."

