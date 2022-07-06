Netflix's Stranger Things is the first English-language series to achieve the feat over a span of 28 days, reaching 1.15 billion viewing hours

Stranger Things Soars to New Milestone with Over 1 Billion Hours Viewed

Stranger Things has joined the billion-hour viewing club!

The Netflix show, which released its final two episodes of season 4 on July 1, has surpassed more than 1 billion hours of viewing time in its first 28 days of release, according to the streaming service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hit is the first English-language series to achieve the feat, reaching 1.15 billion hours of viewing time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Only Korea's Squid Game has hit larger viewing numbers at 1.65 billion hours, according to the outlet, but Stranger Things has more than three weeks left to edge closer to the all-time record.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The metrics take into account both volume 1 and volume 2 of season 4's episodes, Netflix reported, with the first seven episodes netting 930.32 million hours over the first 28 days, and episodes eight and nine resulting in just under 221 million hours of the 301.28 million hours worldwide for the week of June 27-July 3.

Though just two episodes, volume 2 clocks in around four hours long and featured the stars bringing their battle with villain Vecna to a thrilling conclusion.

Vecna Stranger Things Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The clamor for all things Stranger Things resulted in the streamer crashing July 1 when it hit Netflix at 3 a.m. ET., with over 14,000 users logging complaints, according to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have said that the upcoming fifth season will be its last.