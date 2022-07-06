Stranger Things Soars to New Milestone with Over 1 Billion Hours Viewed
Stranger Things has joined the billion-hour viewing club!
The Netflix show, which released its final two episodes of season 4 on July 1, has surpassed more than 1 billion hours of viewing time in its first 28 days of release, according to the streaming service.
The hit is the first English-language series to achieve the feat, reaching 1.15 billion hours of viewing time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Only Korea's Squid Game has hit larger viewing numbers at 1.65 billion hours, according to the outlet, but Stranger Things has more than three weeks left to edge closer to the all-time record.
The metrics take into account both volume 1 and volume 2 of season 4's episodes, Netflix reported, with the first seven episodes netting 930.32 million hours over the first 28 days, and episodes eight and nine resulting in just under 221 million hours of the 301.28 million hours worldwide for the week of June 27-July 3.
Volume 1 of Stranger Things' fourth season debuted on May 27, with seven episodes following series regulars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson as they navigated the Upside Down's latest threat.
Though just two episodes, volume 2 clocks in around four hours long and featured the stars bringing their battle with villain Vecna to a thrilling conclusion.
The clamor for all things Stranger Things resulted in the streamer crashing July 1 when it hit Netflix at 3 a.m. ET., with over 14,000 users logging complaints, according to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.
The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have said that the upcoming fifth season will be its last.
Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.