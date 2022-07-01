Everything to Know About Stranger Things Season 5

From when it will be set to when it will likely release, here's what to know about the final season of Stranger Things

Stranger Things is officially coming to an end.

Following the release of season 4, part 2 on July 1, the show's upcoming fifth season will be its last.

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the beginning of the end in February when they revealed that the "supersized" season 4 would be the penultimate season.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote at the time. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

Though we still have a way to go before the final season premieres, the cast and creators have already teased what's in store, including a potential time jump.

As we anxiously wait to see how everything unfolds for the Hawkins kids, here's everything we know about season 5.

What will Stranger Things season 5 be about?

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the official plotline for season 5 yet, the Duffer brothers have had an endgame in mind since they first wrote the show, and it's going to be emotional.

In a conversation with The Wrap, Ross Duffer revealed that some Netflix executives actually teared up when they announced their plans for season 5.

"We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

David Harbour previously told Variety that he knows how the series ends and "it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

Who will star in Stranger Things season 5?

Even with some character deaths in season 4, it's likely that most of the main cast — including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke — will make an appearance in the final season.

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in STRANGER THINGS. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

When will Stranger Things season 5 be set?

The show's creators previously revealed that season 5 will feature a time jump to more accurately portray their young stars who have grown up before viewers' eyes during the show's run.

"Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that," Ross told TVLine. "So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

It's possible that the show could do a 4-year time jump to match up the actors' real-life ages with their characters (for example, Eleven is about 14 years old on the show, while Brown is 18 in real life).

With season 4 being set in 1986, that could place the final season at the beginning of the '90s, which would be new territory for the '80s-set show.

How long will Stranger Things season 5 be?

In the Duffer brothers' interview with The Wrap, they teased that season 5 won't be as lengthy as season 4, which clocks in at about 13 hours long.

"I don't think it'll be as long," Matt Duffer said. "The final few is going to be more like a Return of the Jedi in that … they're going from the beginning. There's going to be less ramp up. And I think people will understand what I'm talking about when they see the end of this season. It's like, we're just going."

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

When will Stranger Things season 5 premiere?

Netflix hasn't revealed an official release date for season 5 yet, but the show's creators have confirmed that it will definitely be a shorter break than the 3-year gap between seasons 3 and 4.

"The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus," the Duffer brothers told Variety.

Given that season 5 hasn't started filming yet and all the special effects that go into the show, we likely won't get new episodes until late 2023 or early 2024.

Will there be any Stranger Things spinoffs?

While season 5 is the end of Stranger Things, it might not be the end of the franchise. The Duffer brothers have suggested that they have a spinoff in mind.

"There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross told Variety. "I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Matt added, "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Though they have kept tight-lipped about the plot of the spinoff, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is already in on the secret after he correctly guessed what the new series would be. "Finn Wolfhard, he wasn't spitballing, he just went, 'I think this would be a cool spin-off,'" Ross recounted. "And we were like, 'How in the world…'"

