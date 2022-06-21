Stranger Things Releases Trailer for Final 2 Episodes of Season 4 Volume: 'Hawkins Will Fall'

"All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage," star Joseph Quinn says of Stranger Things season 4, volume 2, which drops July 1 on Netflix

Stranger Things is just a few Vecna-filled sleeps away!

The Netflix hit released the first full trailer for the final two episodes of season 4 on Tuesday — and boy is it a doozy ... set to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," naturally.

"I know you're frightened — you're terribly frightened by what you've seen," Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) tells Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). "But I'm not gonna lie to you — your friends are not prepared for this fight, Hawkins will fall."

"My friends need me," replies El.

Brenner warns her ominously, "You're not ready."

Along the way, the trailer shows meaningful glances between Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer), the kids of Hawkins suited up in ragtag war gear as they head into the Creel house, a.k.a. Vecna's lair, and Will (Noah Schnapp) fearfully predicting that Vecna is "not going to stop — not until he's taken everyone."

Oh yeah, and there are some good old-fashion punch-outs, blowtorches and classic '80s guitar solos thrown in for good measure.

Setting up the sky-high stakes and the final two episodes' pitch-dark tone, Robin (Maya Hawke) worries, "It might not work for us this time," as Vecna tells Eleven: "It's over, I just want you to watch."

Star Joseph Quinn, who played wrongfully accused Eddie Munson drug dealer, joked to Variety on Monday that he's sworn to secrecy: "The thing is, they've got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I'll never see them again."

He did offer a few teases, though. "I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage," he said. "You know the finale is two and a half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold."

Netflix dropped a slew of images for episodes 8 and 9 exactly one week ago.

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," read a synopsis released by Netflix on June 14. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

An apparently intense moment between Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) was seen among the images.

Max, Lucas, Steve and Dustin are in Hawkins with Nancy, Robin and Erica (Priah Ferguson), all teaming up to prove Dungeons & Dragons fanatic Eddie is innocent of the of stomach-churning murders committed by Vecna.

And while Eleven was still in the underground lab with Dr. Brenner at the end of episode 7, Will, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are en route to rescue her.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) are also journeying back to Hawkins with Hopper (David Harbour) and corrupt guard Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha) in tow after a messy extraction from a Russian prison.

As Quinn mentioned, episodes 8 and 9 of season 4 will clock in at epic lengths — with the season finale confirmed to span 2 hours, 20 minutes — as the series sets up season 5.

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces," continued the June 14 tease, "presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

