New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer Shows Eleven Struggling at New School — Watch

In honor of Stranger Things Day on Saturday, Netflix dropped a new season 4 teaser trailer and unveiled the episode titles and premiere date

Netflix is unveiling yet another look at the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things — and unfortunately for Eleven, things aren't looking too good.

In honor of Stranger Things Day on Saturday, the streaming service is gifting fans new content on its social media pages and hosting live fan experiences, including an inside look at the first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In celebration of the day, Netflix dropped a brand new teaser trailer, sharing a closer look at Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) life in California.

"Dear Mike," Eleven says in a letter to love interest Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. "Today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you."

As her letter to Mike narrates the clip, Eleven is shown struggling to adjust to her new setting. Aside from Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), she's having trouble making new friends — and some of her classmates are seen chucking a spitball her way.

"We will have the best spring break ever," she adds.

Stranger Things 4 Credit: Netflix

But the group's spring break appears to be far from rosy. Not only are officials shown shooting down an unknown target, but an explosion is set off.

In a second clip set to the show's iconic theme song, Netflix teases the fourth seasons' nine episode titles: The Hellfire Club, Vecna's Curse, The Monster and the Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.

The announcement video, which also notes the season is set in the spring of 1986, concluded by revealing Stranger Things will return next summer.

Stranger Things was met with great success after making its Netflix debut in 2016. After the show's third season rolled out in 2019, production on the series and its subsequent return was delayed.

Recently, Schnapp, 17, told PEOPLE that the fourth season is "unexpected, romantic and exhilarating."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was with a great group of people and I bonded with everyone a lot and I had a good time," the TBH creator said. "I think this season is going to be the best one yet. It's something to be excited about."

"Every season we have different storylines and different people that I get to work with. I think this season, it was the most unexpected,'' he continued. "[There were] certain people I'd never worked with before. It just really opened my eyes and I had such a good time doing it."