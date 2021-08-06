Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms 2022 Release: 'See Y'all in the Upside Down'

The teaser reveals glimpses of new footage from the long-awaited new season

Netflix dropped a new teaser for the upcoming season of the hit series Friday, revealing glimpses of new footage as well as a montage of major moments from past seasons. The clip also confirms that Stranger Things will return in 2022.

On social media, the caption — in upside-down lettering — reads, "See y'all in the upside down."

Stranger Things features an ensemble cast of characters who battle against entities from the Upside Down. The first three seasons have shattered viewership records for the streaming service and been met with critical acclaim.

Stranger Things 4 Credit: Netflix

The streaming service confirmed last November that Stranger Things had resumed production on season 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming earlier in the year. The show was a month into production on the season when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, with the scripts polished and ready to go, PEOPLE previously reported.

Season 4 will also welcome a slew of new characters, including three series regulars: Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn. Joining in recurring roles are Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha.

David Harbour's Jim Hopper will also be back for season 4 after his fate was left unknown at the end of season 3, when he seemingly perished to save the town of Hawkins. Hopper's return was confirmed in February 2020 when Netflix dropped a teaser titled, "From Russia with love…" In the short clip, a snowy scene saw workers constructing a railway line — and one of them was revealed to be a bald Hopper.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Harbour, 46, teased that fans will get to see an entirely different side to his character, Jim Hopper, in season 4.

"This season is my favorite," he said. "Because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he's really made up of."

In January, Matarazzo, 18, told PEOPLE that while filming was underway, things were moving slowly due to the pandemic.

"It's definitely a slower process than usual, which is really saying something, because we take our sweet time making the show anyway," he said. "So it's not as steady-paced or as consistent as I think any of us would like it to be, but we do our best and we're playing it by ear."