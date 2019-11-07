Stranger Things Reveals Season 4 First Episode Title: 'Are You In?'

It’s time to venture back into the Upside Down — Stranger Things is announcing new details about season 4!

In celebration of Stranger Things Day — officially marked on Nov. 6 in commemoration of the day Will Byers went missing into the Upside Down in — the supernatural show revealed the title of the first episode in the fourth season.

On Wednesday, the Stranger Things writers room Twitter account shared a photo of the script cover page for episode 401 written by The Duffer Brothers.

Titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club,” the Twitter account teased they are “looking for new members” to join what could be a new society in the upcoming season.

“Are you in?” the account asked its fans.

looking for new members… are you in?

While details of what the club might entail have not been released, fans of the show were quick to respond to the exciting announcement.

“Y’ALL BROKE ME OK YOU BROKE ME THIS IS INSPIRING 500 FANFICS IN MY HEAD,” one user exclaimed.

Another user questioned, “okay but what if it’s Will’s new party omg,” referencing the original group formed by Stranger Things characters Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair and Dustin Henderson.

Even the US women’s national soccer team replied, “Just let us know when our call-time is you guys,” to which the Netflix show account answered “the door is open three inches for y’all at all times. our club would definitely use a few champions!”

Stranger Things has become one of Netflix’s most successful original shows. In fact, the third season’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first few days.

The streaming service also revealed that 18.2 million member households finished all eight episodes of the season within the first four days of streaming.

In September, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The premiere date for season 4 of Stranger Things has not yet been announced.