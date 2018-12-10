Back to the Upside Down: The New Stranger Things Trailer Teases the Season 3 Episode Titles

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues… pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

The summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, will be just as spooky as ever.

A new teaser trailer for Stranger Things‘ third season released on Sunday night via the show’s social media accounts reveals its episode titles and not much more — but still has fans speculating.

As the Emmy-winning theme music plays in the background, the video lists the following names: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

To conclude, the video reads, “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues. Coming 2019.”

The last teaser for the upcoming season hinted to fans that a new hangout in the small, Midwest town would play an important role for the kids, and the episode titles appear to confirm this fact. The clip, which came out in June, was an ad for the Starcourt Mall, which boasted shops like The Gap, Zales, and Claire’s, as well as a “state-of-the-art food court,” where character Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, works.

Along with Keery, series regulars Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will all return.

Stranger Things first premiered in 2016. The acclaimed series was nominated for an impressive five Emmy Awards in 2018, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing. Brown and Harbour also earned nominations for their performances, respectively. In September, the show took home the title of outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour).

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that the Duffer brothers, the creators and primary showrunners, were leaving Stranger Things following the third season. But Netflix has since refuted those claims. Still, photos of Brown crying as she wrapped filming the third season in November continue to fuel the fire. The brothers, the cast and Netflix have stayed tight-lipped about what fans should expect.

Stranger Things season 3 will arrive on Netflix next summer.