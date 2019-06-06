Stranger Things Announces Season 3 Soundtrack — with an Original Cast Recording!

Grab your cassette players — a Stranger Things season 3 soundtrack is on the way.

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series, Season 3 in digital and CD formats as well as an FYE-Exclusive cassette on July 5, the day after the season 3 premiere on Netflix.

The soundtrack will feature 15 classic tracks and the debut of an original cast recording. Pre-order is available here.

12″ vinyl editions featuring a mini-poster and bonus 7″ vinyl single will be released on July 26. Exclusive colored variants of the vinyl with bonus items will be available at Walmart, Target and Urban Outfitters, while an alternate cover edition will be available that day at Barnes & Noble.

The streaming service previously announced that the third season of the supernatural hit series will premiere on July 4, switching the timeline to summer instead of the fall and winter setting of the previous two seasons.

Stranger Things/Twitter

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things premiered in 2016. The acclaimed series was nominated for five Emmy Awards in 2018, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing and outstanding writing.

The new season will also see the return of series regulars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Joe Keery.

Season 3 hits Netflix July 4.