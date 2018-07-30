Stranger Things Season 3 Delayed to Summer 2019 — But It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Bad news, Stranger Things fans: Season 3 is coming later than we anticipated.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Sunday, programming executive Cindy Holland confirmed the hit Netflix series won’t be back until summer 2019, Entertainment Weekly reports.

But Holland assured critics it will be “better” than the show’s season 2, which dropped last fall.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” she said, adding that series creators “the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

Holland also noted that the show will have more special effects work than previous seasons.

“It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time,” she said.

Earlier this month, the show released a brief teaser featuring a commercial for the Starcourt Mall, a new addition to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The acclaimed series was nominated for five Emmys this year, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing. Stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour also earned nominations for their performances, respectively.

Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.