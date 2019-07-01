Let the Stranger Things Season 3 Cast Turn Your World 'Upside Down' in These EW-Exclusive Portraits

Season 3 of Netflix's nostalgic, sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things is almost here, and to celebrate, the cast and crew of the show gathered to take exclusive portraits for EW
By Lauren Huff
July 01, 2019 05:48 PM

1 of 21

Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix

Details about the new season have mostly been kept under wraps, but it’s safe to say the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is once again the target of a mysterious interdimensional menace. Meanwhile, the teens are on summer break and have more than enough time on their hands to spend at the town’s new mall — or getting caught up in their usual shenanigans. Puberty, monsters, and malls: what could go wrong?

The series cast — including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery and more — reprise their roles in season 3. They’re joined by newcomers Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey and Francesca Reale.

Season 3 of Stranger Things hits Netflix July 4. Catch up on everything you need to remember about the show with EW’s handy guide to season 2.

2 of 21

Gaten Matarazzo

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix

3 of 21

David Harbour and Winona Ryder

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
4 of 21

Dacre Montgomery

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
5 of 21

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix

6 of 21

Sadie Sink

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
7 of 21

Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
8 of 21

Joe Keery

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
9 of 21

Caleb McLaughlin

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
10 of 21

Noah Schnapp

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
11 of 21

Finn Wolfhard

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
12 of 21

Cara Buono

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
13 of 21

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
14 of 21

Charlie Heaton

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
15 of 21

Natalia Dyer

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
16 of 21

David Harbour

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
17 of 21

Cary Elwes

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
18 of 21

Priah Ferguson

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
19 of 21

Maya Hawke

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
20 of 21

Maya Hawke, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo

Dani Brubaker/Getty Images for Netflix
