Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo

Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown

By
Published on January 4, 2023 12:54 PM
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of "The Whale" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4.

The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye.

Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season.

Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know much about. "We know that it's happening and that it's the last season, so it's going to be emotional I'm sure," said the actress, who was promoting her latest film The Whale. "Spoiler-free, just with the way my character ended in season 4, I have no idea what is going to happen. But I'll be there."

Season 4 ended with Sink's character Max Mayfield in a coma after nearly being killed by villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Though Vecna was temporarily defeated, he gave Max several crippling, near-fatal injuries before she was saved by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Viewers last saw Max surrounded by her friends as she lay unresponsive in a hospital bed.

Though Max's fate — and life — still hang in the balance, she'll appear in the final season. Looking ahead, Sink — now 20 — is already sentimental about the end of the series. She's played Max since she was 14.

"It's going to be awful. It's going to be horrible," she said of the show's conclusion on set. "These kids, this entire cast and crew, it's family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it. And to think that we have to say goodbye to that security and knowing that we're going to be seeing each other for another season?"

She added, "It's scary and sad, but I think it's exciting to kind of move on to the next chapter, I guess."

STRANGER THINGS Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Netflix

Stranger Things young stars have long been vocal about their close bond. Sink previously told Access how they've joined together as close friends — not just coworkers. "Having each and every kid on the show — I think we'd be so lost without each other," Sink said. "We really depend on each other when things get absolutely nuts, or when you need to talk to someone who understands exactly what you're going through. We have each other."

She continued with a note about the other leading woman: "Especially having Millie — she was the only girl at first. So, I think, it was nice that we had that connection."

Stranger Things season 1–4 can be streamed in full on Netflix.

