Stranger Things Resumes Filming on Season 4 amid COVID-19

Stranger Things is back in action!

Netflix announced on Thursday that the series has resumed production on season 4 after filming was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Today in Hawkins...," Netflix tweeted alongside a photo of a clapperboard positioned in front of a clock.

The Stranger Things Twitter account also announced the news, sharing the same image, but instead captioned it: "Meanwhile in the upside down..."

An official release date for season 4 has not yet been announced.

The show was a month into production on season 4 when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. in March. The scripts were polished and ready to go, PEOPLE previously reported.

In August, co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that season 4 "won't be the end."

"We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," he said.

"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts," co-creator Matt Duffer told THR. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."

The co-creators also confirmed that David Harbour will return as Hopper — although it seemed he was dead at the end of season 3. It was revealed that Hopper has actually been captured by Russian operatives and is "imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other," the Duffers said in a previous statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Stranger Things was renewed for a fourth season last September. The show's third season, which dropped globally last summer on the Fourth of July, boasted the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.