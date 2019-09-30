Stranger Things Renewed by Netflix for Season 4

There’s nothing strange about this move: Stranger Things has been renewed for season 4.

On Monday, Netflix announced in a press release that the hit sci-fi horror series — which has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows — is returning for another season.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix,” said creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

The show’s official Twitter account also posted a new teaser featuring the traditional Stranger Things intro, now with the number 4 — which slowly transitions into the Upside Down. Ominous music plays as text appears, teasing “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Season 3 of the series found the gang back in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, starring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), as well as Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). The crew teamed up once again to take down the evil Mind Flayer after it began possessing the residents of the rural town in the summer of 1985.

After the season 3 finale ended with Hopper’s apparent death, Harbour, 44, revealed whether fans can expect his return for the next season.

“I’m very happy doing the show and I think there’s a rich tapestry to draw on from all the characters,” he told PEOPLE at the Stranger Things junket in Los Angeles in July.”“I wish the best for the show no matter what. And in terms of my involvement, I love the show, but we’ll have to see what happens moving forward. I don’t really know. The Duffers, I do believe, have a plan, but we’ll have to see what they have in mind.”

Since season 1, fans and critics alike have praised the Duffer brothers’ series, with PEOPLE’s Tom Gliatto calling the third season, “a very satisfying season — better than Stranger Things 2 — with a long, roaring climax that’s both funny and moving.”

After season 3 began streaming in July, Netflix revealed that 40.7 million member accounts had tuned in over four days to watch a portion of the show since it was released. The show’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

The streaming service also revealed that 18.2 million member households finished all eight episodes of the season within the first four days of streaming.

A premiere date for season 4 of Stranger Things has not yet been announced.