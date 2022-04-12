Stranger Things Gang Takes on High School in New Full-Length Season 4 Trailer

The new season 4 trailer shows the gang adjusting to high school, while the Upside Down only grows stronger

Stranger Things is back, and from a suburban high school to a Russian prison, the Upside Down is far from done with the central Hawkins gang.

The official trailer for season 4 of the Netflix drama was released on Tuesday, and while the kids may be tackling high school and growing out of their sci-fi roots, nothing is ever as it seems.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a previously released trailer, fans found Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) struggling at her new school after she and the Byers family left town following the chaotic events of the season 3 finale, and saw hints of a very chaotic spring break for the gang.

In the new full-length trailer, viewers see Max (Sadie Sink) at her deceased brother Billy's (Dacre Montgomery) grave, lamenting how "everything's changed" in Hawkins since he disappeared.

As Max, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) navigate their first year of high school, Max finds herself haunted by supernatural reminders of the past. These include a very suspicious grandfather clock, which is a predominant theme throughout the trailer, both in the Upside Down and the human world. Also, there's a moment where she appears to be levitating.

Stranger Things 4 Stranger Things Season 4 | Credit: Netflix

After the danger they faced in season 3, Eleven and Will (Noah Schnapp) have moved to California and are trying their hand at high school in a new time zone. However, El still thinks of lost love Mike and senses that something continues to brew in Hawkins, although she expresses her fear of fighting it now that she apparently doesn't have her powers.

Meanwhile, even though Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) has left town, she can't escape suspicious packages with foreign stamps appearing on her doorstep.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last season, the romantic tension between her character and surly local cop Jim Hopper (David Harbour) came to a head, but this season finds him in a frigid Russian prison, serving on a chain gang. Will fans see a face-to-face reunion between the two this season? The trailer leaves that matter up to the imagination.

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Hawke Says it's an 'Incredible' Honor to be Part of 'Stranger Things'

After four seasons, the original cast has changed from adorable kids to poised teen actors, and the first photos from the set showcased just how much they've grown. Wolfhard's curly mop has turned into a quintessentially teen mullet, and the once pint-sized Schnapp is now taller than on-screen brother Jonathan (played by Charlie Heaton).

In an open letter addressed to fans ahead of the premiere, showrunners the Duffer Brothers explained why they planned to split the fourth season into two parts.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they shared. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."