Stranger Things Snuck a Queer Eye Crossover into Season 3 — and Fans Can't Get Enough of It

A Queer Eye hero snuck his way into Hawkins, Indiana.

William Mahnken and his fiancée Shannan, who appeared on season 2 of Netflix’s makeover show, each scored a small role in the new season of Stranger Things, which hit the streaming service last week.

The surprise cameo is first featured in the premiere episode when Nancy (Natalia Dyer) interrupts a meeting at the newspaper, where William plays one of the editors.

William reappears in episode 2, this time alongside Shannan. The two are on a date when Hopper (David Harbour) storms out after getting stood up by Joyce (Winona Ryder).

According to William, he makes one more appearance in episode 3 and six appearances in episode 7.

William and Shannan were fan-favorites on Queer Eye, so it’s no surprise viewers can’t get enough of the crossover. Check out some reaction tweets below.

“I just had to do a double take, a rewind, and a Twitter search to believe the Queer Eye / Stranger Things crossover I just witnessed. William, you legend!” wrote one fan.

“I spy with my little eye an amazing Queer Eye/StrangerThings crossover moment & I Shannon it so much!!” wrote another.

Stranger Things season 3 is streaming on Netflix.