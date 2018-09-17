Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, 13, Reveals He Still Spends His Summers at 'Sleepaway Camp'

Child stars: They’re just like us!

Noah Schnapp may lead a very different life than most 13-year-olds, but he’s still holding onto his roots. While on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, the Stranger Things star opened up about how he spent his summer, revealing he’s kept up a special tradition.

“Every summer — I’ve been going since I was 8 years old — I go to a sleepaway camp,” he told E! News‘ Jason Kennedy. “So I went for a little bit this summer and I was also filming.”

Schnapp was joined by his two of his costars, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, both 16, who also touched on how they spent the last few months.

“I was working all summer, filming,” said McLaughlin. “I had some breaks, so I was hanging out with my friends — sleepovers, basketball, working on my craft.”

Matarazzo, who said he had a “good amount of summer off,” went home to New Jersey. As for whether the locals still treat him the same out there?

“Of course they do,” he said. “It wouldn’t be home if they didn’t.”

Gaten Matarazzo Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, the actors also opened up about working together on their hit Netflix show (which is nominated for outstanding drama series), and it comes as no surprise that they’re just as tight-knit a group behind the cameras.

“If there’s no camaraderie off-screen, there’s no camaraderie on-screen,” said Matarazzo.

But unfortunately, there’s not much they can tell us about the highly-anticipated season 3, which won’t premiere until summer 2019.

“It’s hard to keep [the plot] a secret, especially when people ask really good questions,” said Matarazzo with a laugh.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.