'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp Reacts to 'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Godwin's 'Bone to Pick' with Him

It's not Schnapp's first brush with social media pushback

By
Published on September 30, 2022 12:05 PM
Noah Schnapp and Hannah Godwin
Photo: Kristy Sparow/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is the being questioned again for his social media use — this time to the tune of a Nicki Minaj song.

As part of the new TikTok trend where users do spoken word over the beat for Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Bachelor album Hannah Godwin reflected on an encounter she had with Schnapp, 17 — and he was quick to respond.

Godwin explained that she had a "bone to pick" with the Netflix star and said Schnapp had direct messaging her on Instagram a year ago to ask her if she would make a birthday video for his friend. She said she would, but under one condition.

Recalled Godwin, 27: "I said, 'Oh, my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video? He said 'I gotchu.'"

Noah Schnapp

But Schnapp's promises were empty, according to Godwin.

"So I woke up and I made a video the next morning," she said. "Then I sent it to him. He said, 'This is perfect.' I said, 'Awesome.' And I never got a video. But it's OK, maybe he was busy, who knows? But we are still waiting on a video."

Schnapp quickly responded to the reality star in the videos comment section, telling her "What?? I'm sending it rn who's it for." Godwin then explained that she'd have her "people reach out" to Schnapp's team. Whether or not this video will happen, it appears Godwin's TikTok persuaded the actor to offer up a good deed. And maybe so did her fiancé and Bachelor in Paradise costar Dylan Barbour, who commented "what's good bro."

HANNAH GODWIN, DYLAN BARBOUR
John Fleenor via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's not Schnapp's first brush with social media beef.

Earlier this year, the actor posted DMs from an exchange with Doja Cat, after the musician wanted him to put her in contact with Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn.

Doja later questioned his decision to share their private messages, calling the actor a "snake" who made a "socially unaware" decision, but the two ended up making amends, Schnapp told Variety.

"It was all good. I love her," the teen said. "I'm like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you're literally my role model. It's all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it's on the internet, but like, in reality, it's like a two minute thing."

Now the young actor has to set two more minutes aside to make Godwin a clip, but that's if he has time in his already busy life. In December 2021, Schnapp was accepted into the University of Pennsylvania, and shared a video to TikTok of his family reacting to the news. He captioned the video with "#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️," as he appropriately wore a UPenn sweatshirt in the clip.

Related Articles
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 26
'Bachelor' Alum Susie Evans Jokes About Needing to 'Fix' Her 'Entire Life' After Clayton Echard Split
Noah Schnapp Says 'Everything Is All Good' with Doja Cat After Posting Their DMs
Noah Schnapp Says 'Everything Is All Good' with Doja Cat After Posting Their DMs
Noah Schnapp guest of the Fendi fashion show on the second day of Milan Fashion Week Men's Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), June 18th, 2022 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Doja Cat attends her "Planet Her" Album Release Party at Goya Studios on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Doja Cat )
Noah Schnapp Admits He 'Hurt' Doja Cat's Feelings, Says They Apologized to Each Other
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think'
Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn, Noah Schnapp
Doja Cat Asks 'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp to Help Set Her Up with His Costar Joseph Quinn
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker's Dad Travis Barker 'Let Me in with Open Arms'
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's Relationship Timeline
Doja Cat, Noah Schnapp
Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp for Sharing Private DMs About His Costar Joseph Quinn: 'Weasel'
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Relationship Timeline
Lady Gaga, Doja Cat
Lady Gaga Reacts to Doja Cat's Playfully High-Pitched Cover of 'Shallow' on TikTok: 'That's a Serve'
Doja Cat House; Doja Cat attends ELLE Women in Music Celebrates Doja Cat presented by Dolce & Gabbana
Doja Cat Lists Midcentury Beverly Hills Home for $2.5 Million — See Inside!
Noah Schnapp
See 'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp and His Family Jump for Joy in His College Acceptance Video
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay: 'He Has Feelings for Mike'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
Dixie D'Amelio Denies Noah Beck Breakup, Says Social Media 'Causes a Lot of Drama'