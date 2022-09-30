'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp Reacts to 'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Godwin's 'Bone to Pick' with Him

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is the being questioned again for his social media use — this time to the tune of a Nicki Minaj song.

As part of the new TikTok trend where users do spoken word over the beat for Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Bachelor album Hannah Godwin reflected on an encounter she had with Schnapp, 17 — and he was quick to respond.

Godwin explained that she had a "bone to pick" with the Netflix star and said Schnapp had direct messaging her on Instagram a year ago to ask her if she would make a birthday video for his friend. She said she would, but under one condition.

Recalled Godwin, 27: "I said, 'Oh, my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video? He said 'I gotchu.'"

But Schnapp's promises were empty, according to Godwin.

"So I woke up and I made a video the next morning," she said. "Then I sent it to him. He said, 'This is perfect.' I said, 'Awesome.' And I never got a video. But it's OK, maybe he was busy, who knows? But we are still waiting on a video."

Schnapp quickly responded to the reality star in the videos comment section, telling her "What?? I'm sending it rn who's it for." Godwin then explained that she'd have her "people reach out" to Schnapp's team. Whether or not this video will happen, it appears Godwin's TikTok persuaded the actor to offer up a good deed. And maybe so did her fiancé and Bachelor in Paradise costar Dylan Barbour, who commented "what's good bro."

It's not Schnapp's first brush with social media beef.

Earlier this year, the actor posted DMs from an exchange with Doja Cat, after the musician wanted him to put her in contact with Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn.

Doja later questioned his decision to share their private messages, calling the actor a "snake" who made a "socially unaware" decision, but the two ended up making amends, Schnapp told Variety.

"It was all good. I love her," the teen said. "I'm like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you're literally my role model. It's all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it's on the internet, but like, in reality, it's like a two minute thing."

Now the young actor has to set two more minutes aside to make Godwin a clip, but that's if he has time in his already busy life. In December 2021, Schnapp was accepted into the University of Pennsylvania, and shared a video to TikTok of his family reacting to the news. He captioned the video with "#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️," as he appropriately wore a UPenn sweatshirt in the clip.