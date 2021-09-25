Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, and Duffer Brothers Introduce New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser

The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in 2022

Netflix is offering a new sneak peek at season 4 of Stranger Things.

During Saturday's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming service released a teaser for the long-awaited season of the hit series, which is set to premiere in 2022 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the new clip — introduced by Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, and Matt and Ross Duffer — a family of four is seen pulling up to a pristine blue house in a vintage car. Strange happenings begin shortly after they arrive, and eventually, the two children are seen lying lifeless on the foyer floor.

Flash forward to the mid-1980s, when the Stranger Things cast goes looking for clues at the now-abandoned home.

The clip concludes with a grandfather clock chiming at the stroke of midnight, with glass breaking in and around it as it rings.

"The world is full of obvious things, which nobody by any chance ever observes," says Matarazzo's character, Dustin Henderson, in the clip to his bewildered friends.

"Sherlock Holmes," he says after an awkward pause.

Stranger Things features an ensemble cast of characters who battle against entities from the Upside Down. The first three seasons have shattered viewership records for the streaming service and been met with critical acclaim.

In addition to the returning stars, the new season will welcome a slew of new characters, including three series regulars: Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn. Joining in recurring roles are Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, Tom Wlaschiha and Robert Englund.

Stranger Things Stranger Things cast | Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

David Harbour's Jim Hopper will also be back for season 4 after his fate was left unknown at the end of season 3, when he seemingly perished to save the town of Hawkins.

Hopper's return was confirmed in February 2020 when Netflix dropped a teaser titled, "From Russia with love …" In the short clip, a snowy scene showed workers constructing a railway line — and one of them was revealed to be a bald Hopper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Harbour, 46, shared that fans will get to see an entirely different side Hopper in season 4.