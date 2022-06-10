Volume II of Stranger Things’ fourth season is set to premiere on July 1

Stranger Things Nears Apocalyptic Season 4 End as Star Says Joyce Will 'Save All the Hawkins Kids'

Get ready for a battle between Eleven and Vecna in Volume II of Stranger Things' fourth season.

On Thursday, Netflix released a sneak peek of the penultimate season's final two episodes, which are set to premiere on July 1.

He ominously adds, "You have freed me. You can't stop this now."

The teaser trailer picks up right where the show left off in the seventh episode, titled "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab", when Eleven used her powers to free a friendly orderly and he revealed that he was, in fact, the scariest villain yet: Vecna.

The clip also shows Detective Jim Hopper (David Harbour) standing next to frozen Demogorgons.

On the same day that the clip was released, Harbour, 47, also shared a sweet tribute to his costar Winona Ryder on Instagram alongside a photo of their characters snuggling.

"The vital beating heart behind every season of ST is Joyce and Winona Ryder's stunning performance for the last 7 years," he wrote. "Joyce will save her son, all the Hawkins kids, her old pal Hopper and the withering magnetism of her funky kitchen magnets."

Earlier this month, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, a.k.a. the Duffer Brothers, promised that the end of season four would provide answers to many questions, including clarity on Will (Noah Schnapp)'s sexuality.

"This is where it gets tricky since we haven't released the whole season yet," Matt explained to TVLine. "I just want people to watch the final two episodes."

"We have story arcs and we have character arcs," Ross added. "How we structured [the season], we've released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season."