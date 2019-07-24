Stranger Things Stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Get Cozy on Romantic Date in Italy

Goodbye, Hawkins, and hello, Italy!

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton cooled off from the Italian heat on Tuesday at a restaurant, after walking the red carpet at the 2019 Giffoni Film Festival just two days earlier.

The couple was seen looking at their phones together, while they enjoyed Italy’s favorite cocktail an Aperol spritz.

In the snap, both sported dark sunglasses as Heaton, 25, draped his arm around Dyer, 22. Heaton wore a light-colored button-down, while Dyer opted for a dark tank top, wearing her long brown hair down.

The duo, who play the investigative journalists-in-training pair of Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the Netflix hit series, recently opened up to PEOPLE Now about what it’s like to date both in real life and onscreen at work.

While Heaton joked that they can get “confused” between their real relationship and that of their characters, Dyer said that it’s nice to have someone to run lines with, especially because they are so comfortable together.

The actress has also said that it’s “an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with” after “long days” on set, speaking with Refinery29 earlier this month.

“It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before,” Dyer told the outlet. “There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”

Dyer and Heaton first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after being spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport together, and have kept details of their relationship largely under wraps since.

“That’s something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me,” Dyer told Refinery29.

The pair’s Italian getaway comes just a few weeks after Season 3 of the beloved sci-fi drama dropped on Netflix, breaking the streaming giant’s own viewership number record within its first few days.