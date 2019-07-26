Watch Stranger Things Costars Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink Perform an Iconic Frozen Song

Get these girls on Broadway!

Millie Bobby Brown shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from the set of Stranger Things 3, showing the young star performing an iconic scene from Frozen alongside costar Sadie Sink.

In the clip, Brown, 15, and Sink, 17, give their best rendition of the song “For the First Time in Forever” from the Disney movie.

“Frozen The Musical – featuring @sadiesink_ as Anna and @milliebobbybrown as Elsa,” wrote Brown.

The two also showed off their dramatic dance moves.

It wasn’t until someone off-camera called them back onto the set that they stopped singing.

“They’re ready!” someone yelled as Brown and Sink finished the song.

The video, which has already received close to 10 million views, received a lot of love from her fans.

Sam Claflin, who is set to co-star with Brown in the upcoming movie Enola Holmes, even commented on the post, writing, “More to come…”

Brown and Sink have become real-life best friends since meeting on the set of Stranger Things. In season 3, their characters Eleven and Max filming most of their scenes together.

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink

Since premiering earlier this month, Stranger Things 3 has already broken records. The streaming giant released viewer data for the third season of the science fiction series, revealing that 40.7 million member accounts tuned in over the four days to watch a portion of the show. The show’s Fourth of July global debut boasted the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

Season 3 of Stranger Things finds the gang back in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana with all of the original stars including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), as well as Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). The Hawkins crew teams together once again to take down the evil Mind Flayer after it begins possessing the residents of the fictional rural town in the summer of 1985.

Fans and critics alike have praised the season, with PEOPLE’s own, Tom Gliatto, calling it, “a very satisfying season — better than Stranger Things 2 — with a long, roaring climax that’s both funny and moving.”

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.