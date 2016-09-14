Millie Bobby Brown Quizzes Stephen Colbert on His Millennial Slang Knowledge: 'What Does Bae Mean?'

Like many of us, Stephen Colbert wants to be in Millie Bobby Brown‘s squad – but he has to take the test!

On Tuesday, the young star stopped by The Late Show to talk all things Stranger Things and dished on her tight-knit squad and even taught Colbert a thing or two about millennial slang.

“I didn’t know what [squad] means, and then I’m friends with Maddie Ziegler,” she started gushing, “I know, that was a big change in my life.”

“I understand there’s a test you can give to be in your squad,” Colbert replied. “I was wondering if I could take it to see if I could make the cut to be in it.”

The 12-year-old actress then told the host that she and Ziegler are in fact “taking castings” now for squad members and began to quiz Colbert.

“What does bae mean?” Brown asked.

“Bae, it’s your sweetie. It’s your special one,” Colbert said confidently.

“Yeah, but what does it stand for?” she asked.

“Bae-by?” Colbert said. Whoops, wrong. Actually it stands for “Before Anyone Else,” Brown told him.

After getting off track for a moment, Brown then asked the host what the word “lit” meant.

“Oh, it’s super cool,” the 52-year-old host told her. “It’s happening.”

“No … but we will go on to the next question,” Brown said with a laugh.

Colbert did wind up getting one right, “RT” – retweet!

Stranger Things season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.