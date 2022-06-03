But Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things to Brown's Eleven, shares that he has one "deal-breaker"

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Reveal Marriage Pact If They're Single at 40: 'We'd Be Good Roomies'

The Stranger Things besties teased they might eventually get hitched if they find themselves single at the same time. Brown, 18, said the pair made a marriage pact to say "I do" if they're both single at 40.

"We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together," Brown told MTV News. "Because we'd be good roomies."

Added Schnapp, 17: "We would."

US actor Noah Schnapp (L) and British actress Millie Bobby Brown attend "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022. Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

That doesn't mean there's a love connection in the cards, though. Brown made sure to clarify the pair would be wed "completely platonically."

Later, she joked that she wouldn't jump at the opportunity to have kids with Schnapp, either. "No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," she said.

Schnapp agreed: "That's my deal-breaker. No kids."

Instead, they'd have dogs together and sleep in "separate bedrooms for sure," according to Brown.

The friends met on the set of Stranger Things while filming season 1 in September 2015. In season 4, the friendship dynamic of their characters, Will Byers and Eleven, has changed. Coincidentally, they're roommates because Eleven lives with the Byers family — though Will struggles with the fact that El's attention is now almost fully focused on boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Credit: Jason LaVeris/WireImage

In real life, Brown and Schnapp may not be sprinting toward their marriage pact. Brown is in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi — Jon Bon Jovi's 20-year-old son. Rumors that the pair were dating began in June 2021, with Brown sharing snaps of their relationship online later in the year.

Since then, they haven't shied away from public affection. Bongiovi walked the Stranger Things 4 red carpet beside Brown and uploaded photos to Instagram applauding her performance. "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you 🥳," he wrote on Instagram.