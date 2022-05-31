Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Recalls His Most 'Surreal' Behind-the-Scenes Experience with Vecna
This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things.
Stranger Things' latest Big Bad is the terrifying Vecna — but according to breakout star Joseph Quinn, the series' newest villain is not quite as frightening behind the scenes as you might think.
Viewers met Vecna in the first seven episodes of season 4, which was released Friday on Netflix. He's a gifted but dark-souled character who was transformed by the Upside Down and now preys on — and eventually gruesomely kills — the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, who are dealing with emotional trauma.
Series newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, tells PEOPLE exclusively about his experience working closely alongside actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in various forms throughout the season.
"It's so funny because he's kind of terrifying on camera and then you see him with these massive fingers and then kind of in between takes, he's got a ciggy in between them," says Quinn, 29. "It's kind of hilarious, this tiny cigarette and these big fingers. And just kind of watching him have an iced coffee is a pretty surreal sight."
If given the opportunity to swap roles, Quinn says he'd love to give Vecna a try.
"I think it would be pretty fun to have had a stab at Vecna," he says. "That would've been a fun one. Everyone else you can't touch. They're all exactly where they're meant to be."
For Quinn, just being able to join the Stranger Things cast in any capacity is an "exciting" feat, and he does have "love" for Eddie.
"He's an audacious metalhead and he's in and amongst all the crazy action this season," explains the England native. "But I love him because I think there's many facets to him. I think you first meet him and he's very kind of adolescent and kind of attention-seeking and competitive and precocious. And then, through the events of the season, we see him in very, kind of, vulnerable positions."
Quinn adds, "That's the kind of character that every actor wants to play. You want a range of stuff there. He was a gift."
The first seven episodes from Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and the remaining two are set to arrive on July 1.
