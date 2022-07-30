Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Jams with Metallica at Lollapalooza: 'You're Hired!'

"Metallica is now a five-piece, guys," Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said after the metal band jammed out to their hit "Master of Puppets" with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn meets Metallica at a rehearsal for their headlining gig at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago

Joseph Quinn is living out Eddie Munson's dream.

The Stranger Things star, 29, enjoyed a backstage jam session with Metallica ahead of their Thursday performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, following his performance of the metal band's 1986 track "Master of Puppets" in the Netflix shows' recent season 4 finale.

"Hey there. I am backstage at Lollapalooza, about to meet Metallica," Quinn said in a video of the collab posted by Netflix to Twitter.

Lead vocalist James Hetfield acknowledged that Quinn is "taller than on the TV" before he praised Stranger Things: "I'm a big fan of it, have been since season 1. My kids and I, it's been a bonding experience for us."

"Thank you so much for letting us use the track," Quinn told the band, to which Hetfield, 58, said: "Thanks for doing it justice, by the way. You definitely did."

Quinn noted, "It's all I was listening to for two years. Yeah, I feel very connected to you guys."

The band then invited Quinn to jam with them. "I'm a bit rusty, so I might need a lesson," the actor responded before they all headed to a backstage trailer and performed "Master of Puppets" together.

"Alright! You're hired," said lead guitarist Kirk Hammett. "We'd like to make an announcement. Metallica is now a five-piece, guys," drummer Lars Ulrich added.

Metallica then graced Quinn with a replica of his character Eddie's guitar from the show, which they all signed.

More than 35 years after its release, "Master of Puppets" debuted on the charts earlier this month after Eddie shredded guitar to the song during an epic scene in the show's finale, which saw him lulling some bat-like creatures from the Upside Down into submission. The track has since peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Metallica has since responded to the musical moment, praising Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers' "next level" use of their tune. They added that they "were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away..." they wrote on Instagram. "it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

"It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show," the band added.

The nine-time Grammy Award winners also shared a virtual collaboration with Eddie in a TikTok video, for which they all donned t-shirts from the character's Hellfire Club, the Dungeons & Dragons extracurricular group that becomes accused of a series of ritualistic murders.