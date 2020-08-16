Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Works as a Food Runner in N.J. amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Production has temporarily been halted for season 4 of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo is staying busy!

As Stranger Things has temporarily halted production of season 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New Jersey native has taken on a new summer job, and it has nothing to do with Hawkins, Indiana, or the Upside Down.

The 17-year-old actor is working as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant, where a few of his family members are employed as well, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with Matarazzo’s rep.

The outlet also reported that although Matarazzo wears a hat and a face mask on the job, the Netflix star has still been recognized by fans — which is no big surprise as the Stranger Things is one of the streaming services' most-watched shows.

A rep for Matarazzo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Prior to putting production on pause, the cast of the hit show reunited in March for their first table read.

Image zoom Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin Paras Griffin/Getty

Just days later, on March 12, Matarazzo and McLaughlin also attended one of the last NBA games before the season was suspended due to the health crisis. The two pals and costars were photographed at the game smiling as they posed side-by-side in Georgia as the New York Knicks took on the Atlanta Hawks.

Production was halted on Stranger Things one day after Matarazzo and McLaughlin's outing and has yet to resume.