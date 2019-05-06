Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo, 16, Goes to Prom with His 'Beautiful Girlfriend'

Gaten Matarazzo just hit a major high school milestone: junior prom!

The 16-year-old Stranger Things star attended the glitzy night out over the weekend alongside his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu, and a group of his closest friends.

“Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever,” Gaten captioned a series of photos shared on Instagram, including a sweet snap of him and Yu with their noses touching as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Lizzy, who is also pursuing acting, posted a three-part series of prom photos to social media. In her third post, Lizzy shared four snaps of the couple, including one of them kissing on a couch. “My Love💛 Jr. Prom 2019 (Part 3),” she captioned the post.

For the fancy evening out, Gaten sported a plum-colored jacket, white shirt, black bow-tie and black pants. He completed the look with a boutonniere.

Before attending the dance, the group posed for pictures at a house and hit up a boardwalk, where they snapped more photos together.

Image zoom Lizzy Yu and Gaten Matarazzo Lizzy Yu/Instagram

On Jan. 1, Netflix announced their hit show’s third season will premiere on July 4, switching the timeline to summer instead of the fall and winter setting of the previous two seasons. The new season also comes with an ominous tagline, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) holds hands with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in a teaser poster.

“One summer can change everything,” reads the poster, which also features fireworks and the other major characters of the show, including Gaten.

And in March, the streaming service dropped the first full-length trailer — and it seems our favorite group of bike-riding, Demogorgon-fighting kids will be battling a whole new monster in season 3: their teenage years.

Set to the Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” the trailer follows Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink) as they navigate their way through the summer of ’85 in the mysterious Midwestern town.

All may look well, as the gang hits the typical ’80s hangout spots like the mall, the pool, and the county fair. But there are big changes afoot.

“We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike. “I mean, what did you think? We’re just going to sit in my basement all day?”

Unfortunately, there seems to be another big bad thing on the way — in the form of a gooey slimy monster who materializes by the trailer’s end.

Helping them in battle will be old friends and new.

Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Steve (Joey Keery), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are all returning, while new characters played by Maya Hawke, Jake Busey, and Cary Elwes will be mixing things up.

All episodes of Stranger Things season 3 drop July 4 on Netflix.