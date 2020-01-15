Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, 17, Reveals He's Failed His Driving Test Twice

Finn Wolfhard may have no issue memorizing pages of scripts, but his driver’s test is going to require a bit more studying.

While sitting down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 17-year-old Stranger Things actor revealed he has yet to get his driver’s license after failing the written test twice.

“I took my written test and I failed it twice because I’m an actor, I guess, and dumb. And then I just got so mad at myself that I just didn’t do it again,” Finn said.

But he has no problem getting to where he needs to be, thanks a little help from his friends.

“So I’m just having my friends drive me around. I don’t pay them but I probably should start paying them,” he joked. “It’s kind of ridiculous.”

The actor also confirmed that production of Stranger Things‘ fourth season will start soon. That being said, even he doesn’t know what’s to come for the characters of the Netflix series.

“Journalists always ask me, they’re like, ‘What can you tell us about Stranger Things 4?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, they don’t give us the scripts until a week before, so I don’t have anything to tell you,” the teen star said.

Though the actor admitted that it’s “kinda” hard to cram in memorization, he said “they give us like two episodes and then usually, sometimes we just cold read them. Sometimes we just, on the day they’re like, ‘There’s the scripts’ and then you read them.”

And while the fear of storylines being leaked by the cast could be a reason the actors get the scripts so close to filming, Finn has another theory.

“I think they just like messing with us,” he said about co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who are brothers. “It’s a sport.”