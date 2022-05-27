The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 dropped Friday on Netflix, and fans made their concern for Joe Keery's character known on social media

Stranger Things Fans Get Protective Over Steve Harrington's Fate in Season 4: 'If Steve Goes, I Go'

Stranger Things fans unite!

After part one of the Netflix hit's fourth season premiered on Friday, fans of the show began to trend on Twitter as they expressed their love and concern for Joe Keery's character, Steve Harrington.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If even a scratch is laid on Steve Harrington in ST4, im [sic] coming for the duffers," one user tweeted, referring to the creators of the series, Ross and Matt Duffer.

"If Steve Harrington dies this season you will never hear from me again," another fan tweeted.

"they can kill any stranger things character except for steve harrington," wrote someone else.

"keep steve harrington safe stranger things or i'm coming for you," added one user.

In the new season, which picks up around six months after the Battle of Starcourt, a new and horrifying supernatural threat called Vecna arises and threatens the safety of Hawkins.

After realizing the threat, some of the show's main characters decide to confront it directly. Towards the end of the part one, Steve decides to go in search of another opening to the Upside Down but ends up getting brutally injured.

Though episode seven, which is the finale of part one, confirmed his character is alive, Steve has a particularly bad wound, appears weak and his friends are worried he had been poisoned by Vecna.

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in STRANGER THINGS. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Keery, 30, recently told Total Film magazine that season 4 is "pretty amazing" and that "the Duffer brothers have really done it again."

"I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark," he said.

Sink, 20, also shared similar sentiments in her interview with PEOPLE earlier this month.

"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had," she said. "Just the scale of it is out of this world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In his interview with Total Film, Keery also joked that he has a new look in season 4 after hanging up his Scoops Ahoy uniform.

"I know that costume served its purpose and I'm glad to retire it," he said. "Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don't, unfortunately. They won't let me have that one. One day!"