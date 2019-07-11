Stranger Things Fans Use Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven to Show the Russian Character Alexei Some Love

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 3 of Stranger Things.

Happy Slurpee Day — or as Stranger Things fans have now dubbed it, Alexei Day!

Fans of the Netflix hit, which just released season 3, are showing some love to the goofy yet lovable Russian scientist featured in the latest installment by heading to 7-Eleven to get a Slurpee his honor. His name is Alexei (Alec Utgoff) — though Chief Hopper (David Harbour) nicknames him Smirnoff — and he’s just a tad obsessed with the slushy drinks.

In the show, Hopper and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) kidnap Alexei to try to figure out why there are Russians invading Hawkins, Indiana. Alexei eventually agrees to talk, convinced by a strawberry Slurpee — even though he prefers the cherry flavor.

Netflix encouraged fans to “reply chug with a cherry slurpee for alexei” on Twitter on Thursday, July 11, aka 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day.

Fans were quick to comply, responding to the tweet in hoards with Twitter cheers of “For Alexei!” and photos of their cherry-flavored drinks.

please find it in your hearts today to reply chug with a cherry slurpee for alexei. pic.twitter.com/YgkQvUmfiV — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2019

RELATED: The Internet Is Obsessed with Stranger Things 3 Breakout Character Alexei: He ‘Deserved Better!’

Stranger Things 3 has been so popular since its release on Independence Day that it now has the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or movie in its opening days.

According to viewer data released by the streaming service, 40.7 million member accounts tuned in within the first four days of the third season’s release. That number includes viewers who watched at least 70 percent of one episode — 18.2 million member households binged all eight episodes in that timeframe.

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown Netflix

RELATED: Stranger Things Cast on Growing Up in Front of Millions: ‘We Try to Be as Normal as Possible’

The third installment of the beloved 1980s-set drama finds the gang caught up in some summer lovin’, as well as the addition of the Starcourt Mall to Hawkins. The crew soon discovers that the Mind Flayer, the big baddie from season 2, is still haunting their small town.

The season has been met with overwhelming positive reviews from both fans and critics. PEOPLE’s own Tom Gliatto called it “a very satisfying season — better than Stranger Things 2— with a long, roaring climax that’s both funny and moving.”

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.