Stranger Things Creators Reveal Which Character Was Supposed to Die in Season 4 (but Didn't)

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in STRANGER THINGS

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in STRANGER THINGS

This post contains spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things.

One Stranger Things character got lucky in season 4.

The Duffer Brothers said they initially planned to kill one of the Russian fugitives that made his debut in the latest season.

"In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies … I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn't make it," Ross Duffer told Collider.

Enzo (Game of Thrones's Tom Wlaschiha) is the corrupt prison guard who bonds with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) while Hopper is incarcerated at a Russian camp. Enzo is later found to be a mole and becomes a prisoner beside Hopper.

"[Enzo] ended up making it," added Ross. "But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."

Tom Wlaschiha

The Duffers noted that their initial ideas for the season rarely change significantly because they're always keeping their eyes on the endgame for that batch of episodes.

"So when we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, Where do we want this story to end up?" explained Ross. "So the ending is always that goal post. Even as we're breaking episode 1, we know exactly where we're going. I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here."

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS

And even though Enzo survived season 4, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) weren't so lucky.

One lead character's future still remains to be seen — Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) technically died at the hands of Vecna but was revived by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Still, she's a lot worse for the wear, no thanks to Vecna's penchant for snapping his victim's bones and imploding their eyes.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS

