During the 60-plus-minute-long journey, fans will tour through Starcourt Mall, the Russian labs and (of course) the Upside Down

Stranger Things Is Bringing the Upside Down to L.A. with Drive-Into Experience This October

The Hawkins universe is coming to Los Angeles.

This October, Stranger Things will be bringing a "drive-into" experience to downtown L.A., where fans can experience the sights and sounds of the fictional town in Indiana from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hit Netflix series will be transformed into an immersive theatrical production, during which guests will drive their vehicles — in groups of 24 cars — through the multi-level experience. After stopping for periods of time for scenes to play out around them, they will proceed to the next scene to enjoy another "chapter" from their car.

During the 60-plus-minute-long journey, fans will tour Starcourt Mall, the Russian labs and (of course) the Upside Down, experiencing encounters with their favorite Stranger Things characters.

"Stranger Things has always been larger than life and we wanted to flip the world upside down for our fans," Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix, said in a statement. "So buckle up like Billy is driving, keep your eyes on the neon lights, and steer clear of the shadows because there’s no telling who or what you might come across in Downtown Los Angeles this October. Whatever you do, don’t get out of your car!"

As fans remain in their vehicles, the experience is socially-distanced and COVID-19-safe.

The hit show was a month into production on season 4 when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. in March.

While little is known about the plot of the upcoming season, fans may rest assured that it won't be the final one.

"Season 4 won't be the end," co-creator Ross Duffer recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Image zoom Stranger Things Netflix

And while it's unclear when they'll be able to resume production, the scripts are also polished and ready to go.

"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts," co-creator Matt Duffer said. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."

"Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back," Ross added.