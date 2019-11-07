It's Stranger Things Day! Watch the Hilarious Blooper Reels from All 3 Seasons

Stranger Things Day is here — but don’t fret, because it is anything but scary.

To celebrate the hit horror series, Netflix released the hilarious blooper reels from all three seasons. The reel from the inaugural season has an array of hilarious moments: David Harbour falling out of bed, Finn Wolfhard cracking a laugh mid-scene, Joe Keery struggling to climb onto a house, and plenty of dance moves from Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Season 2’s blooper reel brought even more silly scenes, including an accidental snort from Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder stumbling over her words, and Millie accidentally getting hit in the head with papers.

RELATED: Hopper’s Car Spotted on Stranger Things Season 4 Set: Is He Still Alive?

Plus, Keery makes mistake after mistake while attempting to deliver a heartfelt scene with Natalia Dyer.

The show’s third and most recent season included a boatload of hilarious bloopers. At the start, Millie and Sadie Sink‘s dramatic entrance in their colorful rain coats turns into a singing performance from the young actresses.

Some more fun scenes featured Caleb’s slingshot attempt backfiring against him, a stray cat running into a scene with Dyer, and Harbour unable to say “It’s your Grandma” to Finn and Millie with a straight face.

And last but not least, Gaten hilariously struggled when climbing through an air vent. As viewers remember, fan-favorite Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) saved the day in that mishap.

Stranger Things has become one of Netflix’s most successful original shows. In fact, season 3’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

The streaming service also revealed that 18.2 million member households finished all eight episodes of the season within the first four days of streaming.

Image zoom Netflix

RELATED: Dustin at Disney? Gaten Matarazzo Reveals What He Hopes to See in Stranger Things Season 4

In September, the Netflix announced that the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

A premiere date for season 4 of Stranger Things has not yet been announced.