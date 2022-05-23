David Harbour Says Stranger Things' Endgame — Including Hopper's Fate — Is 'Quite Moving'

David Harbour said he's known the Stranger Things series ending for some time but will "hold this one to my grave, I promise — this is a big one"

David Harbour "needed to know" what happens to his character, Jim Hopper.

The Stranger Things star has known if his character lives or dies for "years," he told Variety. He's just one of a few people who knows the series endgame — and Harbour, 47, claims it's because he's persistent.

"I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on, because I needed to know where he ends up and for what reason he ends up there," Harbour told the outlet. "I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality — or at least responsible storytelling — to what the Duffers are doing."

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and Gaten Matarazzo attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix) Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Harbour recounted some of the series' most emotional moments and how they impact the series moral.

"There's a reason in season 2 why Bob [Sean Astin] dies. He's too innocent. You can't go up to that monster and say, like, 'Get away from me, get away!' You just can't be that person in this world. That person dies," he said. "So I think there's a responsibility in terms of how Hopper ends up that I'm eager for people to see, and I had to know that going in so I knew where to arc it."

Harbour already has a personal opinion on the show's conclusion: "I think it varies from person to person, from character to character, and I'm such a harassment specialist that I think I've gotten it out of them. It's been back and forth about like, 'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that's able to survive Hawkins or does he die?'"

He added, "I know what happens, and it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

There's no way Harbour will spoil those secrets, though. He added he'll "hold this one to my grave, I promise," he said. "This is a big one."

Series creators The Duffer Brothers have announced the show's conclusion earlier this year. In a statement on Netflix's blog, they explained their creative process — and long-term plan for the series.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," the brothers wrote. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurling toward our finale."

They confirmed that "season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."