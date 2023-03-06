'Stranger Things' ' David Harbour Final Season Filming Timeline (Nope, They Still Haven't Started Yet!)

The stars of the megahit Netflix series have a lot of loose ends to tie up as Stranger Things barrels toward season 5

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 02:09 PM
Stranger Things
David Harbour in Stranger Things. Photo: Netflix

Calling all Stranger Things fans! Star David Harbour has revealed when the season 5 will begin filming.

According to the actor, the highly anticipated fifth season of the Netflix series will kicks off filming in June.

"We're walking into season 5. I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season," he said over the weekend during an appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, according to Collider.

"I did a lot of training for season 4," Harbour, 47, continued. "[Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
David Harbour. Theo Wargo/Getty

Harbour stars as detective Jim Hopper in the sci-fi series, and toward the end of season 4, Hopper reunited with burgeoning love Joyce (Winona Ryder) and his adopted daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) after spending much of season 4 in Soviet captivity.

Reflecting on the end of the show, Harbour told Discussing Film last month that it's "definitely time" for the show to end, even though he finds it "bittersweet."

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end," he said. "That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there."

He continued, "But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let The Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Millie Bobby Brown Admits Stranger Things Costar Finn Wolfhard Is a Lousy Kisser: 'He Is'
Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the official plotline for season 5 yet, it will likely follow the Hawkins kids as they try to defeat the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all.

Show creator The Duffer Brothers, 38, have teased the show's emotional endgame for the show in previous interviews, with Ross Duffer telling TheWrap that some Netflix executives actually teared up when they announced their plans.

"We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

Harbour has also previously told Variety that he knows how the series ends and "it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stranger Things season 1–4 are available to stream now on Netflix.

Related Articles
Stranger Things Play Announced For London in 2023
'Stranger Things' Play, a Prequel to the Hit Netflix Series, Announced with 2023 Debut in London
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Noah Schnapp and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
David Harbour Reacts to 'Stranger Things' Costar Noah Schnapp's 'Terrific' Coming Out as Gay
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman arrives at the Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Stranger Things' ' Brett Gelman Praises His 'Really Impressive' Young Costars: 'I Learned' from Them
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of "The Whale" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City.
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (9327833z) Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink Netflix toast to celebrate the 2017 Award Season Nominees, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 20 Jan 2018
Sadie Sink Reveals Her First-Ever Kiss Was with 'Stranger Things' Costar Caleb McLaughlin
david harbour
David Harbour Says 'Stranger Things' ' Endgame — Including Hopper's Fate — Is 'Quite Moving'
The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in episode 308 of The Umbrella Academy.
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4: Everything to Know About the Final Season
Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Sneak Peek | Netflix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_73MRQSGO1w
'Stranger Things' Nears Apocalyptic Season 4 End as Star Says Joyce Will 'Save All the Hawkins Kids'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Actor David Harbour attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage,)
David Harbour Teases Vecna, 'Stranger Things' ' First 'Psychological Horror' Villain: 'A True Big Bad'
Vecna Stranger Things
See Vecna Chuckle and Robin and Steve Say 'Boobies' a Lot in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Blooper Reel
Stranger Things
Everything to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in STRANGER THINGS
'Stranger Things' Creators Reveal Which Character Was Supposed to Die in Season 4 (but Didn't)
David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS
Winona Ryder and David Harbour Improvised'' One of Their' Stranger Things' Kisses, Writers Say
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Millie Bobby Brown, Carmen Cuba, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery attend a photocall for Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
'Stranger Things' Creators Say They Are 'Trying' Not to Add New Characters to Season 5
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things
'Stranger Things' Fans Get Protective Over Steve Harrington's Fate in Season 4: 'If Steve Goes, I Go'