'Stranger Things' ' David Harbour Final Season Filming Timeline (Nope, They Still Haven't Started Yet!)

Calling all Stranger Things fans! Star David Harbour has revealed when the season 5 will begin filming.

According to the actor, the highly anticipated fifth season of the Netflix series will kicks off filming in June.

"We're walking into season 5. I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season," he said over the weekend during an appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, according to Collider.

"I did a lot of training for season 4," Harbour, 47, continued. "[Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."

David Harbour. Theo Wargo/Getty

Harbour stars as detective Jim Hopper in the sci-fi series, and toward the end of season 4, Hopper reunited with burgeoning love Joyce (Winona Ryder) and his adopted daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) after spending much of season 4 in Soviet captivity.

Reflecting on the end of the show, Harbour told Discussing Film last month that it's "definitely time" for the show to end, even though he finds it "bittersweet."

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end," he said. "That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there."

He continued, "But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let The Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the official plotline for season 5 yet, it will likely follow the Hawkins kids as they try to defeat the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all.

Show creator The Duffer Brothers, 38, have teased the show's emotional endgame for the show in previous interviews, with Ross Duffer telling TheWrap that some Netflix executives actually teared up when they announced their plans.

"We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

Harbour has also previously told Variety that he knows how the series ends and "it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stranger Things season 1–4 are available to stream now on Netflix.