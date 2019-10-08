Stranger Things’ David Harbour Demands Answers from the Duffer Brothers: 'Is Hopper Dead?'

Warning: Stranger Things season 3 spoilers ahead!

Confused about the Stranger Things season 3 ending? You’re not alone.

David Harbour stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday and discussed his future on the hit Netflix series after his character seemingly died during the season 3 finale.

“Well, here’s the thing. I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. Like, he’s a jerk, and he also needs to pay for that in some way … so I thought he’d make the sacrifice,” said Harbour, 44.

For those who don’t remember: Harbour’s character Hopper appeared to die when Joyce (Winona Ryder) closed to door to the Upside Down. But viewers became suspicious about his fate because his body was never shown and the end credits featured Russians talking about an American prisoner.

Image zoom David Harbour in Stranger Things Netflix

RELATED: David Harbour Discusses Stranger Things Season 4: ‘The Duffers Have a Plan’

When Harbour saw the post-credits scene, he also assumed his character survived.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American,’ ” he said. “And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

To prove his point that even he was left in the dark about the ending, Harbour FaceTimed series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known professionally as the Duffer Brothers, in an attempt to get some answers.

“Am I dead? Is Hopper dead” he asked them.

“I mean, we’re still figuring it out, David,” Ross said.

“You guys are a ton of help. Really wonderful work. Good luck with season 4,” Harbour told them.

Last month, Netflix announced that the hit sci-fi horror series is returning for season 4.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

Image zoom Netflix

RELATED: Stranger Things Fans’ Confusion Over What a Photography Darkroom Is Goes Viral

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix,” said Matt and Ross Duffer. “Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

After season 3 began streaming in July, Netflix revealed that 40.7 million member accounts had tuned in over four days to watch a portion of the show since it was released. The show’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

The streaming service also revealed that 18.2 million member households finished all eight episodes of the season within the first four days of streaming.

A premiere date for season 4 of Stranger Things has not yet been announced.