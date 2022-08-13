'Stranger Things' Creators Say They Are 'Trying' Not to Add New Characters to Season 5

Ahead of the fifth and final season of Netflix's massive hit Stranger Things, the show's creators say they are going to focus on the "OG" characters.

Ross and Matt Duffer, the masterminds behind the phenomenon, told Indiewire they are mindful of wrapping up stories for the characters they introduced to the world way back in season 1, which premiered in 2016.

"We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5," Matt said. "We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."

Ross noted that bringing new characters into the story has to "give it the engine that is needed," though it can be nerve-wracking. "Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative," he said.

"We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors," Ross added.

Season 1 introduced series regulars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, as well as Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

Joe Keery and Noah Schnapp were bumped to series regulars in season 2, which also introduced Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery. Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson joined the cast in later seasons.

Season 4's breakout star was Joseph Quinn, although the show has introduced several new faces as the scale has expanded beyond the central setting of Hawkins, Indiana.

The Duffers have said that season 5 will bring the story full circle by focusing on Schnapp's character Will Byers. "The Duffers are saying for next season that they're going to focus more on Will and build that storyline. I think that's super exciting," the actor said in an interview with Variety.