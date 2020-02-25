Charlie Heaton Explains Why He and Natalia Dyer Were So Private About Their Romance at First

Charlie Heaton is opening up about his relationship with Stranger Things costar Natalia Dyer.

In a new interview with GQ, Heaton, 26, explained why he and Dyer, 25 — who play on-screen couple Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler in the famous Netflix series— initially kept their real-life romance a secret.

“We didn’t really know what the relationship was,” Heaton told the outlet. “The caginess, anyway, might have been unnecessary.”

And according to cocreator Matt Duffer, the pair had chemistry before they even landed their respective roles.

“That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Heaton and] Natalia, and sparks were flying,” Duffer said.

Image zoom Charlie and Natalia Michael Kovac/Getty

RELATED: Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Show Rare PDA at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Dyer and Heaton first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after being spotted together at the Los Angeles International Airport. The couple have since kept details of their relationship under wraps.

Last month, the pair posed together on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet and held hands in a rare PDA moment.

While the two don’t often speak publically about their relationship, in July, Heaton and Dyer opened up to PEOPLE NOW about what it’s like to work together on the beloved series — with Heaton joking that they sometimes get “confused” between their own relationship and their characters’ romance.

Image zoom Natalia and Charlie Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: Hopper’s Back! Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Sees Return of (Bald) David Harbour

In a conversation with Refinery29 that same month, Dyer revealed that it’s “an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with” after “long days” on set together with her British actor boyfriend.

“It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before,” she said at the time. “There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”

Both stars will return to the small screen for Stranger Things’ fourth season, which is currently filming.