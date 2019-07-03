The Cast of Stranger Things Is Growing Up Fast: See the Child Stars Then & Now

Though the series is only three seasons in, its stars have changed so much
By Kate Hogan
July 03, 2019 05:57 PM

Millie Bobby Brown

Just 11 (ha!) when the series started filming, British actress Brown had bit parts on her résumé. Since Stranger Things took off, though, she’s become a mini fashion icon, joined the latest Godzilla franchise and even appeared in the Maroon 5 and Cardi B “Girls Like You” video with a slew of stars. 

Finn Wolfhard

Wolfhard, a.k.a. Mike Wheeler, was 12 when Stranger Things began filming, and now at 16, has racked up credits including It, Carmen Sandiego, The Goldfinch and Ghostbusters 2020.

Gaten Matarazzo

Proof that Matarazzo, 13 when he took on the role of Dustin Henderson, has grown up? He went to junior prom with his “beautiful girlfriend” in May.

Caleb McLaughlin

He was 14 when he landed the role of Lucas Sinclair, and in the fall, he’s going to college.

Noah Schnapp

On the younger side of the crew, Schnapp was also just 11 when he stepped into Will Byers’ cursed shoes. Adorably, he still goes to sleepaway camp.

Natalia Dyer

Of the older “kids,” Dyer, a.k.a. Nancy Wheeler, is 22. The show has changed her life in the industry, as well as personally: she’s dating costar Charlie Heaton.

Charlie Heaton

Since breaking out on Stranger Things as defensive big brother Jonathan Byers, Heaton has landed film roles including a 2020 Marvel movie. 

Joe Keery

The oldest of the young bunch, 27-year-old Keery plays heartthrob with a heart Steve Harrington. Of his younger costars, he recently told PEOPLE, “I wish they would stay as little kids forever. No, they’re amazing. It’s really crazy because you come in the first year and you’re not really sure if you’re going to work with these people again, and when you come back, these little kids are like full-blown adults. It’s been awesome to … see them handle everything with such grace.”

