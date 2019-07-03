The Cast of Stranger Things Is Growing Up Fast: See the Child Stars Then & Now

The oldest of the young bunch, 27-year-old Keery plays heartthrob with a heart Steve Harrington. Of his younger costars, he recently told PEOPLE, “I wish they would stay as little kids forever. No, they’re amazing. It’s really crazy because you come in the first year and you’re not really sure if you’re going to work with these people again, and when you come back, these little kids are like full-blown adults. It’s been awesome to … see them handle everything with such grace.”