Stranger Things Cast on Growing Up in Front of Millions: 'We Try to Be as Normal as Possible'

While Stranger Things 3 is busy breaking viewership records on Netflix, the stars of the show are doing their best to lead normal teenage lives.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink open up about the hardships of growing up in front of millions of viewers – and how they keep each other grounded.

“We still try to go home and grow up around family and friends and stuff, and we try to be as normal as possible when we’re not on set,” said Finn, 16.

“In this business, you have to mature faster than the average teenager,” added Caleb, 17.

“We still go to school and stuff,” said Noah, 14. “It’s important to keep a balance of a normal kid life, and then obviously doing this, because we love it.”

The dynamic young cast — including Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo — got their start on Stranger Thing within the age ranges of 10-13. And while they’re enjoying the ride, they all agree it’s still important to stay true to themselves.

“I know some people like this kind of attention,” said Sadie, 17. “It can get to your head fast, but it doesn’t really get to [our] heads.”

“We all like understand each other, because we’ll go through the same thing,” Finn added. “At the end of the day we’re all doing the same thing, and the people who understand me most is probably them.”

He added, “I think like I would just tell my [younger] self: just don’t take anything seriously when it comes to being famous. Don’t take everything to heart. Don’t take anything personally.”

Since the show’s debut in 2016, David Harbour (who plays Chief Jim Hopper) has found it “moving” to watch the kids grow right in front of his eyes.

“It’s funny because I don’t really notice it when we’re on set,” he previously told PEOPLE. “It’s more that when I watch the show, I experience it as well. So it was actually one of the most moving things when I sat down to watch the first three episodes I think. One of the most moving things to me was simply, it’s not even acting, it’s not even writing. It’s just the fact that when I started this show, Finn Wolfhard was a doughy little tiny two-footer or whatever. And now he’s like this chiseled, long, lanky rock-and-roll guy. And to see that happen and to feel the passage of time in such a visceral way, I thought was so moving.”

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.