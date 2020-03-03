Stranger Things Cast Reunite for Season 4 Table Read — and David Harbour Is There!

The Hawkins gang is back in town.

Over the weekend, the cast of Stranger Things reunited in Atlanta for the season 4 table read. In a video Netflix posted Tuesday, cameras follow the Stranger Things family as they share hugs and laughs while assembling at the show’s set.

David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, and Priah Ferguson are all seen in the video. Harbour’s return to the series was confirmed last month in the first trailer, despite his character Jim Hopper’s apparent death in season 3.

At one point in the video, Harbour, 44, and Finn, 17, share a sweet hug.

“Oh my god, it’s happening,” says Sadie, 17.

A the end of the video, all the stars finally take their seats at the table and begin reading through their scripts.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was renewed in September. The show’s third season, which dropped globally on the Fourth of July, boasted the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

According to a report from Murphy’s Multiverse, filming was set to begin in Lithuania mostly on a prison set, along with locations used in HBO’s Chernobyl, which won four Emmy Awards in 2019. After wrapping up in Lithuania, the show is expected to finish filming in Atlanta.

The location rumors — and the post-credits scene on the finale that revealed that an unnamed American was being held captive by Russians — had fans wondering if Hopper might return for the new season.

Two months after the show’s renewal, the Stranger Things writers room Twitter account shared a post with the first page of the fourth season’s first episode. Written by the Duffer Brothers, season four’s first episode will be titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.”

“looking for new members… are you in?” the account tweeted.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.