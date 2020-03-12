Stranger Things Stars Attend a Final NBA Game Prior to Suspension of Season amid Coronavirus

Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo are enjoying their time off.

McLaughlin and Matarazzo, who are filming the upcoming season of Stranger Things, watched the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The two smiled as they posed side-by-side for photos during the game. Matarazzo showed his team spirit for the occasion, wearing a grey New York Knicks T-shirt, while McLaughlin kept his look casual in a cream sweatshirt.

McLaughlin, 18, and Matarazzo, 17, were among the last basketball fans to attend an NBA game amid the coronavirus (COVID-2019) pandemic. On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the remainder of the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement concluded.

Season 4 of Stranger Things, however, kicked off over the weekend when the cast reunited in Atlanta for their first table read.

Along with Matarazzo and McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, and Priah Ferguson were all seen in a video of the reunion.

Harbour’s return to the series was confirmed last month in the first trailer, despite his character Jim Hopper’s apparent death in season 3.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was renewed in September. The show’s third season, which dropped globally on the Fourth of July, boasted the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.