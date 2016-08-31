What These Stranger Things Kids Lack in '80s Know-How, They Make Up for with Enthusiasm

Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo may play two characters living in the ’80s on Stranger Things, but that doesn’t mean they’re well-versed in what was trending that era.

PEOPLE has an exclusive video of the two young stars testing their ’80s knowledge (or lack thereof) with former Glee star Darren Criss, 29, and as expected, they don’t … know much.

From Swatch watches and a crimping iron to Christie Brinkley and Bo Derek, the tweens have to take a few passes before they hit their stride during a game of Heads Up!

Only natural, though, that the tides turn when the movie Beetlejuice comes up, which they recognize because it stars one of their Stranger Things cast mates, who starred in the 1988 comedy when she wasn’t much older than the boys are now.

“Winona Ryder was in it,” both boys quickly note.

Adds 13-year-old Matarazzo: “It was a classic.”

Chips in McLaughlin, 12: “She was like … goth.”

Ryder, 44, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how amazing it was to work with such a young cast.

“The kids were amazing – it’s really their show,” Ryder said. “They were just remarkable!”

“It was really nice to see that these particular actors genuinely enjoyed acting,” she added. “A lot of times, I’ve had experiences with kids that were sort of pushed into it, and maybe didn’t really want to be doing it, but … there wasn’t any of that. So it was like this genuine [experience]. They just genuinely really, really loved it. Which I did, too, at that age!”

Stranger Things season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and Criss’ outdoor musical theater festival Elsie Fest – with appearances by Matarazzo and McLaughlin – takes place Monday at New York City’s Coney Island.