'Stranger Things' ' Brett Gelman Praises His 'Really Impressive' Young Costars: 'I Learned' from Them

Brett Gelman credits the Stranger Things kids with more than just on-set camaraderie.

The actor, who plays Murray on the Netflix sci-fi series, tells PEOPLE that he's "learned" from his castmates — particularly the young actors who are making a name for themselves as Hollywood's new generation.

"I didn't work with a lot of them directly, but I got to spend time with them a lot," he says. "I was fortunate enough to work with them a bit, especially last season, around the dinner table and stuff like that. I mean, they're really impressive people who I learned from."

In the nod to Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, he adds, "They just are true professionals and artists and really have taken their roles in the show and their roles outside of the show very seriously — not just as actors, but as people that the youth look up to."

Gelman also says of Schnapp's recent revelation that he is gay: "I'm really proud of him. I'm very happy for him that he came out. I mean, that's amazing and that's incredible for LGBTQ+ kids to see. That's a huge gift to people being able to know that they should be who they are."

Stranger Things season 5 — which will be the final season — is currently in the works at Netflix. Gelman, 46, confirms he's returning for the final installment, though he's not sure what the final season entails just yet.

When viewers last saw the Stranger Things crew, they had — seemingly — overcome the supernatural evil of Vecna after he went on a gruesome murder spree in Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 4 even saw the momentary death of Max (Sink), though she was saved by Eleven (Brown) and was transported, comatose, to a hospital where her fate hangs in the balance.

Stranger Things can now be streamed on Netflix ahead of season 5, which does not yet have a release date set.