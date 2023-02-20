'Stranger Things' ' Brett Gelman Praises His 'Really Impressive' Young Costars: 'I Learned' from Them

Brett Gelman also applauded his Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay

By
and Carita Rizzo
Published on February 20, 2023 11:59 AM
Brett Gelman at the Art Directors Guild Awards 2023 held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on February 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Brett Gelman credits the Stranger Things kids with more than just on-set camaraderie.

The actor, who plays Murray on the Netflix sci-fi series, tells PEOPLE that he's "learned" from his castmates — particularly the young actors who are making a name for themselves as Hollywood's new generation.

"I didn't work with a lot of them directly, but I got to spend time with them a lot," he says. "I was fortunate enough to work with them a bit, especially last season, around the dinner table and stuff like that. I mean, they're really impressive people who I learned from."

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman arrives at the Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In the nod to Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, he adds, "They just are true professionals and artists and really have taken their roles in the show and their roles outside of the show very seriously — not just as actors, but as people that the youth look up to."

Gelman also says of Schnapp's recent revelation that he is gay: "I'm really proud of him. I'm very happy for him that he came out. I mean, that's amazing and that's incredible for LGBTQ+ kids to see. That's a huge gift to people being able to know that they should be who they are."

STRANGER THINGS. Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in STRANGER THINGS.
Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 — which will be the final season — is currently in the works at Netflix. Gelman, 46, confirms he's returning for the final installment, though he's not sure what the final season entails just yet.

When viewers last saw the Stranger Things crew, they had — seemingly — overcome the supernatural evil of Vecna after he went on a gruesome murder spree in Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 4 even saw the momentary death of Max (Sink), though she was saved by Eleven (Brown) and was transported, comatose, to a hospital where her fate hangs in the balance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stranger Things can now be streamed on Netflix ahead of season 5, which does not yet have a release date set.

Related Articles
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Noah Schnapp and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
David Harbour Reacts to 'Stranger Things' Costar Noah Schnapp's 'Terrific' Coming Out as Gay
Finn Wolfhard noah schnapp
Finn Wolfhard Says He's 'Really Proud' of 'Stranger Things' Costar Noah Schnapp for Coming Out as Gay
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (9327833z) Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink Netflix toast to celebrate the 2017 Award Season Nominees, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 20 Jan 2018
Sadie Sink Reveals Her First-Ever Kiss Was with 'Stranger Things' Costar Caleb McLaughlin
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Matthew Modine Says He's Helped Young 'Stranger Things' Cast Deal with 'Rollercoaster' of Fame
Noah Schnapp
'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay After 'Being Scared in the Closet for 18 Years'
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of "The Whale" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City.
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Stranger Things' ' Lucas and Max Share a Moment in First Look Photos of Second Part of Season 4
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Stranger Things' Releases Trailer for Final 2 Episodes of Season 4 Volume: 'Hawkins Will Fall'
Vecna Stranger Things
See Vecna Chuckle and Robin and Steve Say 'Boobies' a Lot in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Blooper Reel
finn wolfhard, millie bobbi brown, gaten matarazzo
See the 'Stranger Things' Kids' Adorable Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series' 2016 Premiere
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Caleb Mclaughlin attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from 'Stranger Things' Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink onstage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Sadie Sink Opens Up About Close Friendship with Millie Bobby Brown: We'd Be 'Lost Without Each Other'
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: (L-R) Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb Mclaughlin, Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, and Natalia Dyer attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)
The 'Stranger Things' Kids Are All Grown Up — See the Season 4 Premiere Photos!
Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay: 'He Has Feelings for Mike'
Stranger Things 4
'Stranger Things' Gang Takes on High School in New Full-Length Season 4 Trailer