Netflix Reveals New Cast and Characters for Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix has announced a whole slate of new cast members for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn will join the cast as series regulars, the streaming service confirmed Friday. Bower will play Peter Ballard, “a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital,” while Franco is Argyle, “a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza” in Hawkins.

Quinn will play Eddie Munson, who runs Hawkins High’s official Dungeons and Dragons club.

In addition to the new regulars, Netflix announced five additional recurring characters for season 4, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Image zoom Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Image zoom Stranger Things

Sherman Augustus is appearing as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye as Hawkins High popular boy Jason Carver and Robert Englund will play Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”

Some of the new additions also indicate that the series will be continuing Russia-based storylines from season 3, with two new Russian characters. Nikola Djuricko is playing Yuri, a Russian smuggler, and Tom Wlaschiha will play a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper (David Harbour).

Netflix announced last month that Stranger Things had resumed production on season 4 after filming was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The show was a month into production on the upcoming season when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, with the scripts polished and ready to go, PEOPLE previously reported.

In August, co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that season 4 "won't be the end."

"We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," he said.