Netflix Reveals New Cast and Characters for Stranger Things Season 4
Stranger Things resumed filming on season 4 last month
Netflix has announced a whole slate of new cast members for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.
Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn will join the cast as series regulars, the streaming service confirmed Friday. Bower will play Peter Ballard, “a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital,” while Franco is Argyle, “a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza” in Hawkins.
Quinn will play Eddie Munson, who runs Hawkins High’s official Dungeons and Dragons club.
In addition to the new regulars, Netflix announced five additional recurring characters for season 4, which does not yet have a premiere date.
Sherman Augustus is appearing as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye as Hawkins High popular boy Jason Carver and Robert Englund will play Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”
Some of the new additions also indicate that the series will be continuing Russia-based storylines from season 3, with two new Russian characters. Nikola Djuricko is playing Yuri, a Russian smuggler, and Tom Wlaschiha will play a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper (David Harbour).
Netflix announced last month that Stranger Things had resumed production on season 4 after filming was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The show was a month into production on the upcoming season when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, with the scripts polished and ready to go, PEOPLE previously reported.
Prior to pausing production, the cast got together in Atlanta for their first table read, reuniting stars Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and more.
In August, co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that season 4 "won't be the end."
"We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," he said.
"We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts," co-creator Matt Duffer told THR. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."