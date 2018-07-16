Stranger Thing 3 Teaser Shows Steve Harrington Working in a Super '80s Mall

The Stranger Things kids just got a hangout spot.

A teaser for the upcoming season of Stranger Things 3 was released on Monday, revealing a new addition to the scientifically supernatural town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Playing like a commercial, the clip introduces the new Starcourt Mall opening in the middle of town — and of course, one beloved character is working in the food court.

After announcing stores including The Gap, Waldenbooks, Sam Goody, Claire’s and more, the clips ends by showing Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) hard at work at his new summer job!

Keery’s character is seen wearing a sailor costume while serving ice cream at the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream shop.

The teaser also features series newcomer Robin, played by Maya Hawke, as Steve’s coworker.

And while the clip doesn’t offer any plot details, it suggests that the mall will be a major focal point of the upcoming season.

Along with Keery, series regulars Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will all return.

Stranger Things 3 Netflix

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and is said to be Netflix’s most-watched series.

Earlier this week, the acclaimed series was nominated for an impressive five Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing.

Brown and Harbor also earned nominations for their performances, respectively.